Taylor Swift fans decipher hidden message in 'Patient Zero' lyrics

Taylor Swift has been known for her multi-layered projects and it appears that Patient Zero is no different - in fact, Swifties keep peeling back new layers of meaning in the project.

The pop superstar's fans have now taken to social media to analyse the backing vocals behind the song, and they argue that Swift sings "run" in between every word in the lyric, "now he seems bored by you."

In an X post, a fan explained, "now (RUN) he (RUN) seems (RUN) bored (RUN) by (RUN) you" and several Swifties agreed that they could hear the same.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift fans decode links to 'Reputation' in 'Patient Zero' video

Flocking to the comments, one social media user wrote, "I KNEW I WASNT CRAZY," and "she’s a mastermind," added another.

A third chimed in, "I can't unhear it since reading this," and "the eye contact shes not making says more than the lipstick ever could."

While someone remarked, "insaneeee."

READ MORE: Taylor Swift sets new record with 'Patient Zero' amid mixed reviews