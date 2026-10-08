Travis Kelce gives rare peek into Taylor Swift's low-key moment on his birthday

Travis Kelce kept his 37th birthday pretty low-key—but having Taylor Swift by his side certainly helped make it memorable.

The Kansas City Chiefs star opened up about his birthday celebrations with his wife during the October 7 episode of the New Heights podcast, revealing they spent part of the day grabbing food at one of his favorite New York City spots.

“It feels nice because I had a lot of people reach out and say ‘happy birthday,’ ” Travis shared.

“And, yeah, it was a good day. It was a fun day. Got some food out here in New York. Went to one of my favorite spots — Torrisi. Got to hang with Tay.”

Read More: Inside Travis Kelce's first birthday bash after marrying Taylor Swift

But the real birthday gift? A Chiefs victory.

“And the best news that I got on my birthday was that we got a victory,” Travis said, referring to Kansas City’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

“That was the happiness I had around my birthday. I got the win going into the bye [week] and we’re 4 and 0.”

Jason Kelce then wondered whether a loss would have ruined the celebration.

“Losing ruins everyone’s life. Yes,” Travis replied. “That’s the f---ing worst thing to ever go down. So if I would have lost, it would have ruined my birthday for sure.”

Despite the dramatic verdict, Travis insisted he’s “not a big birthday guy”—so much so that there wasn’t even a cake.

Instead, Torrisi brought out plenty of desserts, including “some good yogurt” and an “espresso shaved icing with ice cream and chocolate underneath.”

As for gifts? Travis wasn’t giving anything away.

“No, I would love to just keep it moving,” he joked.

Now, he’s heading into the Chiefs’ bye week with plenty of football to watch before Kansas City faces the Los Angeles Chargers on October 18.