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Dakota Johnson's strong claim about parents sparks nepotism debate

Dakota Johnson divides social media over major truth about early career struggles

By
Web Desk
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Published October 08, 2026

Dakota Johnsons strong claim about parents sparks nepotism debate
Dakota Johnson's strong claim about parents sparks nepotism debate

Dakota Johnson reflected on the humble beginnings of her early career in Hollywood during a recent interview amid the ongoing Verity press tour, but fans are not buying it.

The 37-year-old actress confessed that her famous parents - Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, cut her off financially, given their family's rule to only financially support their kids if they're going to college, which Dakota opted out of. 

When asked if her parents were supportive of her career choice, the Materialists actress said, "No. But they knew I wasn't gonna do anything else. I got cut off completely and supported myself. And here we are, wearing diamonds," jokingly adding, "Actually they're not mine."

READ MORE: Dakota Johnson on starring in Taylor Swift's 'Patient Zero' video

The video, which is now circulating all across social media, sparked a debate, with X users writing, "hey my two super famous actor parents cut me off from being an actress, sure they did, Im sure you didnt know their agents, managers, publicists etc. Im sure you really struggled."

Another added, "Her parents are the only reason she’s an actress. Dont get me wrong she has talent. It she’s no Natalie Portman. The only reason she has a job in Hollywood is her parents."

A third chimed in, "Come on, these people are telling fairy-tales like they would have started from zero as your broke small town friend that moved to Hollywood," and "Might have cut her off but she still got a serious leg up, why do these actors try and pretend like they have made it while working in McDonald’s," wrote another skeptic.

While another penned, "Even if I believed this was true (I don't), had she failed, she had a HUGE safety net that allowed her to try. You think her famous and rich parents would have let her become homeless?"

READ MORE: Did MGK 'sneak' into Dakota Johnson's birthday party after 'SNL' nod?

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