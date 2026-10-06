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Did MGK 'sneak' into Dakota Johnson's birthday party after 'SNL' nod?

Dakota Johnson teased MGK romance during 'Saturday Night Live' monologue

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Published October 06, 2026

Did MGK sneak into Dakota Johnsons birthday party after SNL nod?
Did MGK 'sneak' into Dakota Johnson's birthday party after 'SNL' nod?

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly's romance seems to be going steady as the singer reportedly attended her recent birthday bash, after she playfully mentioned him during her Saturday Night Live monologue.

The 36-year-old rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, arrived after the other guests and joined the group in a private room at Via Carota.

According to an anonymous tipster, the Emo Girl hitmaker attempted to go incognito in a hoodie, face mask, and sunglasses but was still recognisable, per DeuxMoi.

READ MORE: Dakota Johnson seemingly confirms MGK romance as Taylor Swift cheers

The birthday party appearance comes after Johnson hinted at the rumours during her monologue, saying, “Quickly, while we’re on the subject of musicians, I think actually I’m doing a public service by dating them, because, ladies, I am saving you a lot of money on Zoloft. So, you’re welcome, America, and also England, and parts of Ireland, and Cleveland — allegedly.”

Fans quickly put the two and two together and assumed that the Splitsville actress was referring to MGK with the Cleveland comment as he is a Cleveland native.

READ MORE: Dakota Johnson calls MGK 'tricky' amid dating rumours

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