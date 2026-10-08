Zara Tindall shares one big change for kids after building ‘non-royal’ life

The Princess Royal’s only daughter, Zara Tindall, got candid about her struggles that she faced as a ‘non-royal’ position.

Even though being born in a royal family comes with its privileges, but the King’s niece had to face some tough upbringing to prove her mettle to earn her title.

Zara and her brother Peter do not hold any official royal titles as Princess Anne has refused them when they were offered. Instead, both siblings have carved their own way in life.

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“When I was about to leave school – and I had a great last couple of years at school and didn't do very much work; I played lots of sport – I then thought, [I'll] just see if I'm any good at it,” she said during Talk Horse podcast.

“You know, riding a horse, try and find something that could maybe go all the way.”

The 45-year-old, who is Olympic gold medallist, was warned by her parents that she would have to prove herself if she wanted to make a career in equestrian sport. She had to especially work hard to prove to her father, Mark Phillips of her capabilities.

“My father was quite critical. I grew up with him being very, you know… [tough]”, Zara said, as the host offered a word to describe her thoughts.

Zara explained that she had to work “really hard” for her to get a ‘that was good’ out of her father.

“So, it was like always striving to try and get that comment to try and, you know,” she continued. “So yeah, he was a tough coach. He doesn’t beat around the bush.”

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Although, she noted that she is direct but taking a different approach. “He was a tough coach,” she said, “but I’m trying not to be quite that bad with my own kids.”