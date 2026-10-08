Princess Eugenie faces ultimatum from Palace over 'double agent' role

Princess Eugenie is quite 'upset' after the whole Meghan Markle's book saga and, at the same time, has been facing an ultimatum from the Palace to pick a side.

A first-edition copy of the children's book The Bench, penned by the Duchess of Sussex and presented to Eugenie and her husband with a personal handwritten note by Meghan, was listed on eBay.

The whole drama put Eugenie in a very difficult position, as sources claimed that she sent a message to Meghan that it was not a snub from her end.

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An insider told Woman's Day that Eugenie has been giving this look to the public that she is quite busy with her life as a new mom, but if we look deep inside, she is seemingly trying to be in the good books of King Charles and Prince William.

"No-one is really buying that though, the growing consensus is that she’s anxious to preserve what she has with the royals and therefore being seen as too chummy with the Sussexes – and Meghan in particular – is not a good look in that regard," the source said.

However, the time has come when she needs to choose which team she is in, team Wales or team Sussex, as Palace insiders believe Eugenie cannot continue to have the best of both worlds.

The report shared, "If she wants to stay on decent terms with the likes of William and Kate, then she can’t be seen as this double agent type of figure.

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"There’s already been a lot of distrust and wariness about what she might be feeding back to the Sussexes in the way of gossip and information that she’s been privy to thanks to her royal connections.

"And now they’re back on UK soil; there seems to be even more scrutiny on her as well as Beatrice."