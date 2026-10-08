Nolan Wells's friends file defamation suit against ex-NFL star Terrell Owens

In Nolan Wells’s case, the 18-year-old Mississippi teen, who vanished on the Fourth of July boat trip at Horn Island, has taken another turn after his friends sued ex-NFL star.

Three friends of Nolan Wells have filed a lawsuit against former NFL player Terrell Owens, accusing the Hall of Famer of defamation.

Wells’ body was recovered on July 6, two days after he and his friends went on a boat trip off the Mississippi Gulf Coast near Horn Island for a Fourth of July celebration.

Owens now faces a defamation lawsuit after he shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on September 26, captioning it, "ARREST THEM IMMEDIATELY!! LIKE YESTERDAY!!"

Owens' post is also attached to an Instagram video, which suggested the trio killed Wells and erased his phone data, the lawsuit alleges.

A Jackson County grand jury last month released its verdict and didn’t indict anyone in the murder of Wells.

The jury concluded that the teenager’s death was ‘consistent with drowning’.

The three friends identified in the civil complaint as Morgan Seymour, Jax Pitalo and Warren Hudson are now suing the former NFL player.

The civil lawsuit was filed on Monday, October 5, in a Mississippi district court.