Meghan Markle flies into rage after shock snub from British staffers

Meghan Markle always maintains a composed and stunning public persona to handle both pleasant and difficult situations as she knows a single misstep could cause serious damage to her reputation.

However, a recent unexpected blow from British staffers truly tested her patience and temperament when they refused to work for her.

Prince Harry's wife allegedly exploded at her US team over a string of embarrassing blunders as she failed to convince top British talent to come work for her.

READ MORE: Prince Harry bares his soul in heartbreaking video about Princess Diana

The Duchess of Sussex is said to be struggling to hunt for key UK hires, including an executive assistant. But after years of highly publicised staff turnover, insiders claim recruiting the best candidates has become an uphill battle.

“Meghan can offer a glamorous title, but the best people aren’t biting,” an insider told Rob Shuter.

“Her reputation gets there before the job offer does. People see the turnover and think, ‘Why would it be different for me?’”

Meghan is furious with the team she already has, according to the insider, adding: “She exploded. It was, ‘How did nobody catch this?’ Meghan expects her team to protect her from exactly this kind of ridicule.”

“She blames the American team when things go wrong, while prospective British employees are watching,” the source explains.

“Nobody wants to become the next person blamed — or the next departure that makes headlines.”