Prince Harry bares his soul in heartbreaking video about Princess Diana

Prince Harry breaks down in tears in emotional video about Diana

Prince Harry put his never-before-seen emotional side on display while talking about how he found his way back from the grief of losing his beloved mother, Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex teamed up with leading grief neuroscientist Dr Mary-Frances O’Connor for Masterclass' Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss.

The conversation aims to "help you recognise grief's hidden effects and find your way back to hope and joy."

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Archie and Lilibet's father made several heartfelt confessions about how the 12-year-old Harry was vulnerable and unable to process the greatest loss of his life.

He said, I didn’t cry when I was told my mom died, only at her burial, and then not again for nearly two decades.

"I was convinced that was strength, but it wasn’t. It was a 12-year-old boy with no permission to fall apart and no roadmap for how to heal.

“You would think I had the best help in the world. I’m a prince, for God’s sake, but I was still grieving and didn’t have any place to put those feelings."

The much-loved Princess Diana tragically passed away on August 31, 1997, at age 36. Since then, William and Harry have been finding ways to honour their mother and continue her charitable work.

The two brothers, who are sadly estranged now, have also been paying tributes to Diana in their own ways.

However, it is the first time the world is seeing Harry talk about his childhood trauma, panic attacks during royal engagements, and depression.

Harry shared, "I’d spent so long emotionally numb, to a large extent, because I felt disloyal and guilty for the possibility of being happy and joyful without her.

"I felt like I had to be sad and I had to be emotionally numb in order to prove to her that I missed her."

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King Charles' youngest son revealed that he finally realised that his mom wanted him to be happy.

He continued, "And that was a huge mental shift for me. It freed me, and it gave me a whole different outlook on life."