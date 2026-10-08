‘Bridgerton' season 5 finally gets release date with major updates

Bridgerton season 5 finally has a return window and fans now have an idea of when they can expect the next part of the story.



Netflix has confirmed that the hit show will return in 2027.

Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza will lead the new season as Francesca Stirling and Michaela Stirling, with filming already taking place outside London.

The new story will begin after a painful change in Francesca’s life. Her husband, John Stirling, has died, leaving Francesca to face life without the future she once planned with him.

READ MORE: 'Bridgerton' season 5 brings major cast shake up ahead of return

Michaela, however, will also return to London to look after the Kilmartin estate. Her return brings her and Francesca together again, and their story slowly starts to change.

This will be a big new step for the show, as season 5 will focus on the love story between Francesca and Michaela.

Showrunner Jess Brownell has said the story will show queer love and joy.

Francesca’s struggle with infertility will also continue after the subject was first appeared in season 4.

Along with Dodd and Baduza, several familiar faces will return. Tega Alexander, Jacqueline Boatswain and Gemma Knight Jones are also joining the cast.

Netflix has already confirmed season 6, but there is no news yet about when it will arrive.

For now, Bridgerton fans can look forward to 2027.