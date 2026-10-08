Could ‘Elsinore' be Andrew Scott's Oscar breakthrough?

Andrew Scott is getting a lot of attention for his new role in Elsinore and the praise is now bringing Oscar talk with it.

The actor plays Ian Charleson, Scottish actor who got famous around the world for his role as Eric Liddell in Chariots of Fire.

The 1981 movie, however, won the Oscar for Best Picture.

Elsinore is about a story of Charleson during the last months of his life. He was secretly living with AIDS at the time, while getting ready to play Hamlet at London’s National Theatre.

Charleson kept working even as his health became worse. The film also shows the people around him and the way they stayed close to him during such a hard time. Olivia Colman plays Dr Margaret Johnson in the movie.

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Scott’s performance has already won strong praise from critics. The Standard called it a “performance of a lifetime”, while The Guardian called him “astonishing”.

The role is also bringing back talk about Scott and the Oscars. He was praised for All of Us Strangers but did not receive a nomination for that film.

Now, some critics believe Elsinore could give Scott another chance at the Oscars. The film first screened at the Toronto International Film Festival before its London Film Festival showing.

Elsinore will have a wider UK release on January 29.