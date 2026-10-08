Jodie Turner Smith, Joshua Jackson hit with serious lawsuit

Jodie Turner Smith is dealing with a new lawsuit and the case is bringing worry for the actress and her family.



The lawsuit also names her brother, Richard Mark Anthony Smith.

Three women have made serious claims against Richard, including claims about drugs and unwanted sexual acts. They have kept their names private.

The women also made claims about Jodie as they say that she knew about her brother’s actions and helped him with money, cars and other things.

They also claim that she used cocaine with him.

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Jodie strongly then denied the claims. Her representative called the lawsuit “fictional” and “meritless” and said the claims were not true.

The case is now causing more concern than ever because of Jodie’s past problems with Joshua Jackson.

The former couple share their six year old daughter, Jun as they both, however, faced difficult time after their split, with disagreements about money and their daughter.

They, moreover, then reached an agreement and things became calmer between them.

Now, people close to Jodie fear the lawsuit could bring more problems between the former couple.

The lawyer for the women has claimed that Joshua had concerns about Jodie’s brother before.

Joshua hasnt spoken about the lawsuit just yet. Jodie is said to hope that the case will not change their current agreement or bring more stress.