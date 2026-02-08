Jodie Turner-Smith gives sneak peek into working with Taylor Swift: 'In awe'

Jodie Turner-Smith and Taylor Swift appeared on Graham Norton's show together and co-star in 'Opalite'

Jodie Turner-Smith became a fangirl of Taylor Swift the director, after working with her for the first time on the Opalite music video.

The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday, February 6, and gave a shout out to the pop superstar, 36, after the music video was released.

The Star Wars star shared a sweet note for the Anti-Hero hitmaker, alongside some unseen pictures from the set of the Opalite music video in a carousel.

“Continue to be in awe of you @taylorswift. Your creativity, your intelligence, your wit, your generosity, your grace. I had so much fun doing this, and the entire time I was thinking ‘Taylor directing me again when??!,’” Smith wrote.

The Tron: Ares actress also shared snaps from her part in the music video, in which she plays a ‘90s aerobics instructor teaching on the television.

In the carousel, Smith included a picture of her 5-year-old daughter meeting Swift as the Eras Tour performer bent down to hug the kid.

The 14-time-Grammy winner directed her latest music video and starred all her fellow guests from her Graham Norton Show appearance in October, including Smith, Domhnall Gleeson, Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee and Lewis Capaldi, as well as Norton.

Soon after the music video launched on Spotify and Apple Music, Smith took to Instagram and shared her reaction from when Swift reached out to her with the idea.

“[I] had an actual blast doing this for the incredible @taylorswift. Also shoutout to my daughter for managing to not spill the beans,” she wrote on Instagram Stories, on Friday.