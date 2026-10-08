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Travis Barker shares update after hospital visit with Kourtney Kardashian

The Blink-182 drummer, who married Kardashian in 2022, reveals the reason behind his hospital visit

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Published October 08, 2026

Travis Barker shares update after hospital visit with Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker shares update after hospital visit with Kourtney Kardashian

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has had surgery on his hand.

On Wednesday, October 7, Barker explained what happened a day after sparking concern with a picture of himself at the hospital with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

“I had surgery yesterday,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories alongside a post-op picture with Kardashian. “My arm, hand and fingers have been numb since a show I played last month.”

READ MORE: Travis says he's 'grateful' to be surrounded family during trying times

Barker, 50, revealed that he did a nerve test on Monday and found out that he had cubital tunnel syndrome, which is caused by a pinched nerve at the elbow and results in numbness in the pinky and ring fingers.

“I wanted to get ahead of it and get it over with so that I can keep playing the way I play for a long time,” he added, reassuring fans that he “should be good in a few weeks.”

The drummer concluded by joking about Kardashian’s expressions in the photo, writing, “Not sure why my wife looks so happy about this...”

Travis Barker shares update after hospital visit with Kourtney Kardashian

A day earlier, Barker shared pictures of himself in a hospital gown and a surgical cap along with a wristband and a blood pressure monitor attached to his arm — signs that he’s headed to surgery.

Along with Kardashian, his 20-year-old daughter Alabama — who he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler — was also by his side.

“My baby girl came with me,” he wrote.

Barker and Moakley, who divorced in 2008 after four years of marriage, also share son Landon, 23.

Meanwhile, Barker and Kardashian, who tied the knot in 2022, welcomed their son Rocky in November 2023. 

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian reveals Jennifer Lawrence's message after brutal dig

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