Kelsey Mann lands new major deal after ‘Inside Out 2' success

Kelsey Mann is making a big move after the huge success of Inside Out 2.



The Pixar filmmaker has signed with UTA, which will now represent him in all areas of his work.

The move came after more than 15 years at Pixar, where Mann worked on some of the studio’s most loved movies.

His biggest moment came with Inside Out 2 as the movie became a huge hit after coming out in 2024 and made about $1.7 billion around the world.

It also earned an Academy Award nomination for best animated feature.

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But Mann’s story at Pixar started long before he became a director.

He, however, joined the company in 2009 after working on shows for Cartoon Network, Warner Bros. and Lucasfilm Animation.

At Pixar, he worked on Monsters University, The Good Dinosaur and Onward. He also helped with movies such as Turning Red, Elemental and Toy Story 5.

Mann first tried his hand at directing with the Pixar short Party Central before moving on to Inside Out 2.

Now, he is ready to see what comes next outside Pixar.

His new deal with UTA gives Mann the chance to take on more work across the entertainment world, while other animation filmmakers are also making similar moves.