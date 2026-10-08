Jessica Chastain teaches how to do her iconic 'Other Mommy' smile

'Other Mommy' is set to release on October 9

Jessica Chastain is giving a masterclass in her iconic smile from Other Mommy.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, October 7, the Oscar-winning actress taught Kimmel and the audience how to do the terrifying smile plastered across posters and trailers for the upcoming horror film.

“I thought about this entity holding on the skin of a person and maybe that’s a painful thing, like it would be if you’re holding a box for a long time — it’s very heavy,” Chastain, 49, explained.

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So, the tension in your body — you have to hold this, like, tension,” the Interstellar star continued as she began trembling slightly. “And then you have to smile, because you need a child to think you’re safe and approachable. Don’t show your teeth. So, there’s a smile, and it’s really tense, and then if it’s really painful,” she said while doing the iconic smile with a tear rolling down her cheek.

“Like you’ve just been invited to host Thanksgiving,” she quipped.

Chastain leads the film, set for release on October 9, as Ursula, who tries to protect her daughter, Bela, from a supernatural entity that resembles her. The film is directed by Rob Savage and based on the 2024 novel Incidents Around the House by Josh Malerman.