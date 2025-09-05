 
Geo News

Jessica Chastain reaches new heights with major milestone

Jessica Chastain was awarded with her star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 4, 2025

By
Web Desk
|

September 05, 2025

Jessica Chastain gets emotional in Hollywood Walk of Fame
Jessica Chastain gets emotional in Hollywood Walk of Fame

Jessica Chastain, who is famous for her Oscar winning performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and other acclaimed performances in Zero Dark Thirty, The Help, and Intersteller, has reached new heights of success as she was honored with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On September 4, the Hollywood actress showed gratitude for the support that she has received from her family and pals in her speech.

Sharing that she managed to fulfil her ambition, the IT Chapter 2 actress began, "My grandmother took me. It was the first time I realised it was a job that people could have, and after watching it, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m an actor.’"

Recalling her initial career journey, she continued, "I felt it really young. Even though I dropped out of high school and went back and got my diploma later on, I was voted ‘Most Talented’ in our yearbook. So very early on, I was getting feedback that it was something I was good at, and that helped a lot."

"It’s something I think is really important for actors to learn, and it was such an example in that scenario, that one person’s opinion isn’t everyone else’s,” the American actress gave advice to new actors.

"All of a sudden, I started from nothing to get leads, and it was because people went to see that play — and they thought I did a good job," she said while admitting that 2013’s Salomé was the turning point of the career, the 48-year-old actress.

Before concluding, Jessica Chastain shared, I’m excited to play characters that are really complex, where I’m OK if someone leaves my film and goes, ‘I’m not sure I liked it.’ I want to push people a little bit outside their comfort zone."

