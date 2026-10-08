Diddy’s prison release date pushed back to March 2028: Everything to know

Sean “Diddy” Combs will spend more time behind bars. The music mogul’s release date from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey has been moved from January 21, 2028, to March 2, 2028, as per Bureau of Prisons records.

The change comes after an NBC News report alleged Combs has been living a pampered life while serving his 50-month sentence.

According to some sources, the founder of Bad Boy Records has people to cook for him, gives him Chinese massages, and even has an illegal cell phone. Allegedly, he used it to browse Instagram and look at explicit photos sent by his ex-girlfriend.

According to the reports, he had an unlocked tablet to watch movies, kept a stash of expensive cognac and also bought antidepressants. Video footage provided by NBC revealed that he used the illegal cell phone in the prison.

After those reports, it is said that he was placed in solitary confinement.

According to some sources, the founder of Bad Boy Records has people cook for him, gives him Chinese massages, and even has an illegal cell phone. Allegedly, he used it to browse Instagram and look at explicit photos sent by his ex-girlfriend.

According to the reports, he had an unlocked tablet to watch movies, kept a stash of expensive cognac and also bought antidepressants. Video footage provided by NBC revealed that he used the illegal cell phone in the prison. After those reports, it is said that he was placed into solitary confinement.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson declined to comment on inmate conditions, citing “privacy, safety, and security reasons.”

Combs’ representatives pushed back, telling Page Six: “The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs’ life in prison has reached the point where the media characterises ordinary prison life as news.

The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence within the rules and he patiently awaits the court’s decision on his appeal.”

Combs was convicted in July on two counts of transportation for prostitution and acquitted of more serious charges that could have carried a life sentence. He was transferred to Fort Dix, a low-security facility, after sentencing.