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Catherine Zeta-Jones has blunt response to Michael Douglas' racy memoir

The Oscar-winning actress says she would rather sleep than read her husband's new memoir

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Published October 09, 2026

Catherine Zeta-Jones has blunt response to Michael Douglas racy memoir
Catherine Zeta-Jones has blunt response to Michael Douglas' racy memoir

Catherine Zeta-Jones would rather catch up on some much-needed sleep than read her husband Michael Douglas’ bombshell new memoir.

The Oscar-winning actress admitted during her appearance on the Today show on Thursday, October 8, that although she intends to get to it at some point, she has little interest in reading about Douglas’ colourful past when she is exhausted.

“As much as I love my husband, when I’m tired at night, I have no intention of reading about him. At all,” she said.

READ MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrates joint birthday with husband Michael Douglas

Zeta-Jones just spent seven months in Dublin filming Wednesday Season 3 before heading to London for her Prime Video series Kill Jackie. She then travelled to Bilbao, Spain, before appearing on Today.

However, she insisted that “everyone else should” read it, adding, “The book is called ‘One Helluva Rid,’ and I think everyone should hold on to their cowboy hats, because I think it is.”

Douglas’ memoir includes stories about past affairs, substance abuse and his time in Hollywood. However, he told Page Six that he’s already “talked to her” about the book and has “no regrets” about his candour.

The memoir also touches upon the couple’s brief split in 2013.

Douglas, 82, and Zeta-Jones, 57, tied the knot in 2000 and share three children together.

READ MORE: Michael Douglas addresses Catherine Zeta-Jones split after affair confession 

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