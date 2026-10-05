Michael Douglas addresses Catherine Zeta-Jones split after affair confession

Michael Douglas is laying it all out on the table ahead of the release of his memoir, One Helluva Ride.

In an interview with The Sunday Times published on September 3, the Oscar-winner, 82, addressed his brief 2013 split from wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, 57, after 13 years of marriage.

Asked how he “won [Zeta-Jones] back,” Douglas described their reconciliation as a “mutual” effort. “You know, we had our problems but I love her dearly and, 25 years, you know,” he explained.

READ MORE: Michael Douglas opens up about secret relationship with Kathleen Turner

Douglas then offered a candid take on marriage, saying, “I mean, I don’t know about your marital status, but marriage is a lot of work, you know.”

The couple married in 2000 and share two children, Dylan, 26, and Carys, 23.

Their relationship hit a rough patch in August 2013 when they announced they were “taking a break.” They later reconciled, with Douglas saying in 2015, “We’re back stronger than ever.”

His memoir, which hits shelves Tuesday, also details his secret relationship with his Romancing the Stones costar Kathleen Turner in 1984, while he was married to Diandra Luker. Although the pair continued to deny any romantic involvement for decades, Douglas admitted that it was all “a lie” meant to protect his then-wife and their son.

READ MORE: Katheen Turner reacts as Michael Douglas exposes their affair after 40 years