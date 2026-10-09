Gypsy Rose Blanchard slams gossip after Ken Urker's death: 'Be kind'

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has hit out at online gossip about the death of her ex-fiancé Ken Urker and launched a petition against online harassment.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, shown beside a photo of roses and an envelope addressed to Urker, she wrote: “Your gossip could be the darkest time in someone’s life.”

She used the hashtag #kenanslaw for the petition and urged people to be kind. Blanchard has also shared logs of online comments about Urker, which she says show only a fraction of what he faced.

Read more: Who is Gypsy Rose Blanchard? Partner Ken Urker found dead in Louisiana

Urker, the father of Blanchard’s daughter, Aurora, was found dead at his home in Raceland, Louisiana, on 1 October, his 34th birthday.

Blanchard’s brother Dylan and his wife found him after he couldn’t be reached.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said he was dead on arrival and that its investigation is continuing.

The coroner said an autopsy has been carried out but no cause of death will be released until toxicology testing is complete.

Blanchard told PEOPLE she believes he died of an overdose, but the cause has not been confirmed.

In her first statement, Blanchard called Urker an “amazing father” and her “soulmate”, saying he endured “relentless cyberbullying” on platforms including TikTok and Reddit.

She also said she would make sure Aurora, born in December 2024, grows up knowing how deeply her father loved her.

Urker’s sister Autumn has reportedly disputed details of Blanchard’s account, though the reporting doesn’t spell out her claims.

Blanchard and Urker met as pen pals in 2017, and he proposed in 2018 while she was serving time for her role in her mother’s murder.

They split, reconnected in 2024 and appeared on Lifetime’s Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.

Page Six reported they had split again about a month before his death.

Read more: Gypsy Rose Blanchard breaks silence after ex Ken Urker's death