LeBron James' dazzling 76ers debut ends in 114-108 loss to Brooklyn Nets

LeBron James made a dazzling debut in the 76ers pre-season game against the Brooklyn Nets, scoring 10 points in just 18 minutes.

NBA superstar James delivered the goods in the first half on Thursday, October 8, but the 76ers fell to the Nets 114-108.

The 41-year-old NBA’s all-time leading scorer signed a two-year contract at a whopping $8 million with the 76ers in July 2026.

The deal finally puts the months-long media frenzy to rest after James landed with the Philadelphia after playing for eight seasons with the Lakers.

James finished with 10 points, four rebounds, five assists, and a steal in 18:04, all in the first half.

Thursday’s game saw James playing alongside new teammates Joel Embiid, VJ Edgecombe, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaylen Brown, who joined from the Boston Celtics.

James, while speaking of his debut appearance with the 76ers in a postgame locker room talk with reporters, said, "Obviously, I was wearing a new uniform, but the game is the game, and the game is needed to be played on the floor."

"And I was happy to be able to log some minutes with the guys that we've been going at each other in practice for the last two weeks, a week and a half, or whatever the case may be," he added.

James, who is appearing for his 24th NBA season, is on a mission to help the Sixers to win their first title since 1983.

Before the 76ers kick off their regular season against the defending champion New York Knicks on October 20, they were left with two more preseason games, both against the Celtics.