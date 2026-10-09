Molly Mae Hague shares nostalgic glimpse of humble beginnings in Manchester

The Maebe founder, 27, is currently living in her new, grand £5million mansion.

Molly-Mae Hague has shared a sneak peek inside her humble first flat in Manchester on Thursday through her TikTok video.

The Maebe founder, 27, is currently living in her new, grand £5million mansion.

It is worth noting that the influencer lived in the one-bedroom flat, located on the 17th floor in the city centre, when she was 20 years old.

READ MORE: Molly Mae Hague revisits her old family home after £5m mansion move

In a new TikTok video, Molly returned to the modest property and gave fans a 'house tour' while playing Sabrina Carpenter's hit song.

As for her style, Molly wore a black tracksuit, with her blonde locks styled in a sleek bun.

READ MORE: Molly Mae Hague reveals she felt 'guilty' leaving children overnight for work

The mother-of-two opened the door to show off the open-plan kitchen and living area.

At one point, Molly shared that she could not believe she was back there.

'If you know where I am... you've been here a while,' she said.

'Can't believe I got to go back here', she added.

Molly previously gave fans a tour of the property when she moved out in 2020.

After moving from the one-bedroom flat, Molly and Tommy moved in together in a penthouse in Ancoats, Manchester.

Month later, Molly purchased her extravagant £3.8 million six-bedroom home which she recently revealed she still owns and is using as a 'content house'.

Molly now lives in a grand £5 million Victorian Cheshire mansion, which includes seven bedrooms and an indoor swimming pool, with partner Tommy Fury and their children Bambi, three, and four-month-old son Midas.