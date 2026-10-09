BTS fans ignore RM’s plea to stop disturbing the K-pop band

Peruvian BTS fans ignored RM’s plea for privacy.

Certain K-pop supporters are facing mounting criticism over reports that crowds continue gathering outside the group’s hotel in Lima, Peru.

The septet is currently in Peru for its ongoing ARIRANG World Tour, marking its first-ever performances in the country with three concerts at Estadio San Marcos.

READ MORE: BTS' fans react as V wears ‘keffiyeh' on stage on October 7

While the arrival of the global superstars has generated enormous excitement among local fans, the crowds outside their accommodation have reportedly created persistent noise and disrupted the rest of the group and other hotel guests.

The disruptions reportedly escalated to the point that even the BTS leader directly appealed to them to stop camping outside the premises and allow the members and staff to rest.

RM addressed the situation in a message posted on Weverse on Wednesday, coinciding with BTS’ first concert in Lima.

Although he expressed gratitude for the warm welcome, the singer made it clear that the situation had become difficult for everyone staying at the hotel.

“The members and staff are having a really hard time because of people who stay in front of the hotel we are staying at all day long,” RM wrote. “It is so noisy that the sound reaches our rooms, and none of us can sleep well.”

Despite the leader’s request, reports of fans continuing to gather outside the hotel have prompted further frustration, including a public warning from a member of the group’s dance team.

One of the BTS dancers called out fans for ignoring hotel boundaries

“Please just stay away from the hotel. You’ve already been warned. We love Peru but why do you keep making noise and disturbing people? It’s really annoying,” the dancer wrote.

In another message, the dancer also criticised people sending photographs of the hotel, making it clear that such behaviour was not something to celebrate or to be proud of.

READ MORE: Why Stray Kids joined BTS in boycotting Grammys: Here's everything to know

“And stop sending me pictures of the hotel. Nobody is going to congratulate you for that. What you’re doing is nothing to be proud of. Just give up,” the post continued.

The blunt remarks have added to the discussion surrounding fans who attempt to get close to their idols outside official events. While following BTS during their tour may come from a place of excitement, the messages underline the distinction between supporting artists and invading their privacy.