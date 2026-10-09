Princess Andre makes glamorous appearance after 'Celebrity Race' announcement

Princess Andre joined Hollywood star Penelope Cruz at La Bola Negra premiere in London

Princess Andre cut a stylish figure in a black lace corset gown as she joined Hollywood star Penelope Cruz at La Bola Negra premiere in London.

The daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre, 19, looked spectacular in a figure-hugging dress as she made a show-stopping appearance on the star-studded red carpet during the London Film Festival.

Princess wore her blonde tresses over her shoulders, while the ITV star enhanced her look with a pair of towering heels and accessorised with a simple silver necklace.

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Meanwhile, Penelope cut a cool figure in a black tailored blazer, which she paired with matching flared trousers.

Styling her dark locks in waves, the Pirates of the Caribbean star completed her red carpet ensemble with a black beret and dazzling earrings.

READ MORE: Princess Andre brings Katie Price, Peter Andre together after 16 years

It comes after Princess and brother Junior Andre joined Jeff Stelling, Ella Eyre and Sam Ryder for the ultimate adventure as Celebrity Race Across The World line-up was confirmed.

The children of Peter Andre and Katie Price took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes snap ahead of the hotly-anticipated fourth series of the BBC show.