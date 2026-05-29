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Princess Andre reveals dream of becoming regular 'This Morning' presenter

Earlier on Thursday, Princess made her presenting debut on 'This Morning'
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 29, 2026

Princess Andre reveals dream of becoming regular This Morning presenter

Princess Andre is not slowing down! 

The daughter of famous parents Katie Price and Peter Andre, 19, stepped out in style as she attended the black carpet alongside Christine McGuinness at the LGBT awards 2026 in London's Grosvenor Square on Thursday night.

During the glamourous appearance, she expressed her desire to become a regular This Morning presenter. 

'If they would have me, that would be amazing!'

The influencer added her famous parents Katie Price and Peter Andre were impressed by her first presenting gig.

She said: 'They both were like "you're going to smash it", just do great. They said I did really well.

'I was nervous at first because it was my first ever solo presenting, but I loved it. I just winged it.'

Princess also said she doesn't read anything about her mother Katie and husband Lee Andrews, as she 'doesn't want to be involved.'

She said: 'To be honest I don't even read it myself, so I don't actually get involved. I don't actually know anything that goes on, so it doesn't really bother me. I just don't engage.'

Earlier on Thursday, Princess made her presenting debut on This Morning.

She joined Craig Doyle, 55, and Angela Scanlon, 42, in the studio to host a fashion segment on prom dresses.

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