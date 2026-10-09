Mediator Pakistan doesn't want Mideast conflict to widen further: top military spox

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry addresses a press conference on July 31, 2026. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

Pakistan acts as "honest broker" in Middle East conflict: ISPR DG.

Makkah Accord will be purely defensive, says DG ISPR.

"Operational commanders to determine implementation of pact."

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has said that Pakistan remains committed to a negotiated and peaceful outcome to the Middle East conflict and does not want it to widen further.

“We want that this conflict should not expand horizontally or vertically,” the chief military spokesperson said in an interview with CNN, adding that Pakistan was doing and would continue to do whatever was possible and necessary to narrow differences and gaps between the parties.

Asked whether Pakistan could remain a neutral broker given Iran’s attacks on Saudi Arabia and the involvement of the Iran-aligned Houthis, Lt Gen Chaudhry said Pakistan had demonstrated that it was an “honest broker”.

“I think what Pakistan has been doing is exhibiting that we have been a very honest broker,” he said, adding that neutrality stemmed from honesty and that Pakistan had been clear about its position with all its partners and friends.

The ISPR DG further said Pakistan had openly condemned attacks on Iran by Israel and the United States. He added that Pakistan had also openly condemned Iran’s attacks on Arab and Gulf countries.

“We do not mince our words. Why? Because we have a stake in regional peace and stability,” he said.

“We tell all that nobody benefits from expanding this war,” the ISPR chief added.

While replying to a question on the Makkah pact, the ISPR DG said: "Pakistan is delving into the operationalisation of forces, adding that the Makkah Accord will be purely defensive and its implementation will be determined by operational commanders amid numerous security challenges and emerging threats in the region."

Asked by CNN whether Pakistani troops or personnel were already on the ground in Saudi Arabia as part of the Makkah alliance, the ISPR DG said the forces had been there for decades.

“Pakistani troops have been there for decades […] in Saudi Arabia,” Lt Gen Chaudhry said.

He said the Makkah alliance had not emerged “in a vacuum”, pointing to the longstanding diplomatic, political, military and people-to-people ties between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye.

“So I can share with you that Pakistani troops, in multiple capabilities and domains, are already there,” the ISPR DG said.

The remarks come after Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye agreed to immediately implement their collective defence commitments and ensure the “rapid deployment” of agreed military forces and capabilities in Saudi Arabia.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement in Riyadh on Monday, according to a joint statement shared by Pakistan’s Foreign Office.

The three countries said the deployment would take place under approved arrangements and in accordance with their respective national laws, with the measures aimed at enhancing readiness, military integration and collective capacity.

The Makkah Joint Defence Agreement was signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye in August. Under the agreement, an armed attack against one member is considered an attack against all.