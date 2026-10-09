Alison Hammond takes swipe at Holly Willoughby after 'heart attack' scare

Alison Hammond feared she was suffering a 'heart attack' during a live broadcast on Friday, October 2, 2026

Alison Hammond has finally returned to This Morning today, one week after her recent health scare, when she feared she was suffering a 'heart attack' during a live broadcast on Friday, October 2, 2026.

During a live call-in segment on This Morning, the presenter was hosting the show as usual alongside her co-host, Dermot O’Leary, when, at one point, it appeared that Alison had made a quick exit from the studio.

Hammond later thanked everyone who supported her, insisting that she is fine feeling now and it was a panic attack, not a heart attack.

READ MORE: Alison Hammond reveals terrifying 'heart attack' scare live 'This Morning' broadcast

A teaser for This Morning aired on Lorraine minutes before as Alison took a quip at Holly Willoughby's famous 'Are you OK?' speech.

RED MORE: Alison Hammond makes quick exit from 'This Morning' studio as absence revealed

As Lorraine welcomed the presenter back, Alison joked: 'And I'm going to tell you everything, guys. Are you OK? I hope you are.'

Holly famously asked viewers 'are you OK?' after she returned to air in June 2023 following Phillip Schofield's departure from the show after he admitted to lying about his relationship with a much younger male colleague.