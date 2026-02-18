Alison Hammond shares heart stopping parenting scare

Alison revealed more about her experiences as a parent back

This Morning's Alison Hammond shared about her traumatising experience of finding her son Aidan splayed out on the floor after an accident at home.

The TV presenter recounted the horrifying moment while left alone for just a moment during the latest instalment of the ITV breakfast show with Dermot O'Leary.

The duo were joined by Ashley James and Nick Ferrari, and the discussion soon turned to the struggles of parenthood.

Alison, 51, revealed more about her experiences as a parent back when son Aidan, now 21, was an infant.

The mother-of-one told her co-stars: 'I'll be honest, I have been traumatised, and I feel like such a terrible parent even telling you this.

'I was traumatised when my little Aidan was on the bed. I quickly popped to the bathroom for something, came back and he'd fallen off.

'I will be honest with you, seeing him on the floor, I was absolutely traumatised - but he was absolutely fine, he was absolutely fine.

'I feel like a terrible mum, but do you know what? I'm not the only one.'

'You know when your baby is getting a little bit older from when you can leave them on the bed and they don't move...

Alison raised Aidan as a single mother after she split from his father and her ex-fiance, Noureddine Boufaied, after Aidan was born in 2005.