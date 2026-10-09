Barbara Palvin rings in first birthday since becoming a mother

Published October 09, 2026
Barbara Palvin has completed another year around the sun but this time it's extra special.
On Thursday, October 8, the supermodel rings into her first birthday since becoming a mother.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, she offered fans a glimpse of the celebrations by resharing birthday tributes from friends and family.
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Several posts featured photographs of her posing with friends and enjoying special moments together. Other glimpses from the celebrations included a video of the new mother of one blowing out the candles on a birthday cake.
However, one of the more amusing tributes came from Cole, the twin brother of Palvin’s husband, Dylan Sprouse.
He joined the birthday celebrations virtually by sharing a photograph of Palvin standing at a distance, with his brother Dylan appearing on the opposite side of the frame.
Cole added a birthday cake sticker to the image, making it as effortless as possible.
This birthday marks a particularly memorable milestone for Palvin, who recently entered a new chapter of her life with Dylan after the couple welcomed their first child together.
The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star and his wife announced the arrival of their baby girl on September 28 via a family photograph on Instagram.
The picture showed the couple holding their newborn while watching a Los Angeles Dodgers game, all dressed in matching team jerseys.
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“We took Labor Day literally this year,” they captioned the announcement.