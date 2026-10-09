Barbara Palvin rings in first birthday since becoming a mother

Barbara Palvin has completed another year around the sun but this time it's extra special.

On Thursday, October 8, the supermodel rings into her first birthday since becoming a mother.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she offered fans a glimpse of the celebrations by resharing birthday tributes from friends and family.

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Several posts featured photographs of her posing with friends and enjoying special moments together. Other glimpses from the celebrations included a video of the new mother of one blowing out the candles on a birthday cake.

However, one of the more amusing tributes came from Cole, the twin brother of Palvin’s husband, Dylan Sprouse.

He joined the birthday celebrations virtually by sharing a photograph of Palvin standing at a distance, with his brother Dylan appearing on the opposite side of the frame.

Cole added a birthday cake sticker to the image, making it as effortless as possible.

This birthday marks a particularly memorable milestone for Palvin, who recently entered a new chapter of her life with Dylan after the couple welcomed their first child together.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star and his wife announced the arrival of their baby girl on September 28 via a family photograph on Instagram.

The picture showed the couple holding their newborn while watching a Los Angeles Dodgers game, all dressed in matching team jerseys.

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“We took Labor Day literally this year,” they captioned the announcement.