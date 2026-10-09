 
Geo News

Taylor Swift stunned as her new tracks fail to win over fans

Taylor Swift released four extra songs under the name ‘The Encore’

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 09, 2026

Taylor Swift stunned as her new tracks fail to win over fans

Taylor Swift is used to seeing fans get excited about her music, but her latest songs have not received the response she may have hoped for.

After years of success, the singer is now facing criticism from people who have supported her for a long time.

Last month, Taylor released four extra songs under the name The Encore, as part of a new version of her album The Life Of A Showgirl.

One of the songs, Patient Zero, also featured a video starring her close friend Dakota Johnson.

Many listeners, however, were not happy with the new music. Some even called the songs “terrible” and said they were “disappointed”.

READ MORE: Swifties spot a big clue about Taylor Swift's next plan

According to a source speaking to heat, the negative comments have been hard for Taylor to deal with.

The source said Taylor sees her songs as something very personal, so criticism can hurt her feelings, especially when it comes from her own fans.

The Lover hitmaker has enjoyed huge success for years, making this reaction a change for the singer.

While some listeners have praised the new songs, the mixed response has reportedly left her struggling to ignore the negative comments.

Her husband, Travis Kelce, is said to be helping her though this time.

According to an insider, he reminds Taylor that she cannot make everyone happy and does not need to prove herself to anyone.

Make us preferred on Google
Audrey Hobert shocks fans with Lady Gaga cameo in new music video
Audrey Hobert shocks fans with Lady Gaga cameo in new music video
Netflix shares exciting update for 'Bridgerton' fans: Details inside
Netflix shares exciting update for 'Bridgerton' fans: Details inside
Lauren Goodger embraces more natural look after losing 2.5 stone
Lauren Goodger embraces more natural look after losing 2.5 stone
Alison Hammond takes swipe at Holly Willoughby after 'heart attack' scare
Alison Hammond takes swipe at Holly Willoughby after 'heart attack' scare
Ben Affleck explains his hilarious Instagram fail
Ben Affleck explains his hilarious Instagram fail
David Beckham's exciting Netflix plans revealed
David Beckham's exciting Netflix plans revealed
BTS' fans react as V wears ‘keffiyeh' on stage on October 7
BTS' fans react as V wears ‘keffiyeh' on stage on October 7
Ella Langley makes emotional confession amid career-breaking success
Ella Langley makes emotional confession amid career-breaking success