Taylor Swift stunned as her new tracks fail to win over fans

Taylor Swift is used to seeing fans get excited about her music, but her latest songs have not received the response she may have hoped for.



After years of success, the singer is now facing criticism from people who have supported her for a long time.

Last month, Taylor released four extra songs under the name The Encore, as part of a new version of her album The Life Of A Showgirl.

One of the songs, Patient Zero, also featured a video starring her close friend Dakota Johnson.

Many listeners, however, were not happy with the new music. Some even called the songs “terrible” and said they were “disappointed”.

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According to a source speaking to heat, the negative comments have been hard for Taylor to deal with.

The source said Taylor sees her songs as something very personal, so criticism can hurt her feelings, especially when it comes from her own fans.

The Lover hitmaker has enjoyed huge success for years, making this reaction a change for the singer.

While some listeners have praised the new songs, the mixed response has reportedly left her struggling to ignore the negative comments.

Her husband, Travis Kelce, is said to be helping her though this time.

According to an insider, he reminds Taylor that she cannot make everyone happy and does not need to prove herself to anyone.