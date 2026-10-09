Kim Kardashian makes awkward confession in ‘All's Fair' trailer

Kim Kardashian has found a way to laugh about something that was not easy for her in real life.



The reality star makes a joke about failing the bar exam in the new trailer for All’s Fair season two, even though becoming a lawyer is still one of her personal goals.

In the show, Kim plays Allura Grant, a divorce lawyer who works with a team of women.

During one scene, she talks to Milan, played by Teyana Taylor, about her own experience with the California bar exam.

“I didn’t pass on my first try,” Kim says, leaving Milan looking awkward.

The scene, however, refer to Kim’s real exam result in November last year. She first shared her plan to become a lawyer in 2019, after helping with efforts to free Alice Marie Johnson from prison.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian's 'All's Fair' season 2 lands major film premiere

When the mother of four spoke about failing the exam, she admitted that the result upset her.

She, moreover, also said she did not want to waste time feeling sorry for herself and wanted to study harder.

Now, Kim is returning to the courtroom on screen, even as she continues her own journey to become a lawyer.

The new season will bring more secrets, fights and surprises for the women at their law firm.

All’s Fair season two will arrive on November 4, with three episodes released first.