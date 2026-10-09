Nick Fury faces major Marvel snub as ‘Avengers: Doomsday' leaves him out

Marvel fans will not see Nick Fury in Avengers: Doomsday, but that does not mean they have seen the last of him.



Samuel L. Jackson, who has played Fury in many Marvel films and shows, has shared a little news about when the character could return.

The actor spoke about his Marvel future at the red carpet for his new film, The Beast.

When he was told that fans had not seen him in the upcoming Avengers film, Jackson replied, “Next movie... movie after this one.”

He, however, also said Marvel had told him he would not be in Doomsday but would return for the film after it.

That means fans can look forward to seeing Fury again in Avengers: Secret Wars, which is planned for 2027.

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Fury has been an important part of the Marvel story for years, so his absence from the next film may leave some fans wondering what is happening behind the scenes.

While Doomsday will bring back stars such as Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth, Jackson's words give fans a reason to keep watching.

Both upcoming films will be directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the brothers behind Infinity War and Endgame.

The story may also bring different universes together, setting up a much bigger fight.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in cinemas on December 18, while Secret Wars is planned for December 17, 2027.