Ben Affleck hit with major career blow after Netflix debut

Ben Affleck’s new film Animals didnt see the welcome he may have hoped for.



The Netflix crime thriller has received some harsh reviews, with critics saying the story fails to make the most of its serious subject.

The film follows Mark Kimball, played by Affleck, who is running to become the mayor of Los Angeles.

Just as he is trying to win the election, his family faces a nightmare when his son is reported kidnapped.

The kidnappers, however, demand $7 million, leaving Mark desperate to find the money and bring the child home.

But the case took a shocking turn when it becomes clear that the kidnappers have taken the son of the family’s housekeeper instead.

READ MORE: Ben Affleck stands by controversial AI use in ‘Animals'

What then come is a story about a family in fear, the power that came with money and the choices people make when they have something to lose.

Kerry Washington plays Mark’s wife, while Gillian Anderson and Steven Yeun also appear in the film.

Despite its serious story, many critics have not been won over. The Associated Press felt the film lacked emotion, while Vulture called it a “catastrophe”.

RogerEber also gave it a poor review.

The response, moreover, has not been all bad as the Financial Times gave the film four stars and praised its cast, especially Anderson.

Directed by Affleck, Animals is based on the story of the 1963 film High and Low.