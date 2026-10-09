Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce hit with new setback over $5.35m property

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have found their dream home in Ohio but some people living nearby are not happy with the changes planned for the property.

The couple wants more privacy around their $5.35 million home but their plans have raised concerns among neighbours.

According to the Daily Mail, the local planning board approved a six foot fence last month, even though some residents spoke against it.

The fence is meant to give the owners more privacy but it is not the only thing causing worry.

One neighbour, Katherine Bolton, said that the couple’s home was a “tremendous blow” to the peace and quiet of Bratenahl.

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She, however, was especially concerned about plans to plant 50 evergreen trees near an old sewer pipe that serves her property too.

Bolton fears the tree roots could damage the pipe and lead to sewage problems.

She also questioned what would happen if the house was sold and the trees were later removed.

Another neighbour raised a different concern, saying the sharp points planned for the top of the fence could hurt animals.

The team, moreover, working on the property said privacy and security were important for the homeowner.

The board then got approved the front garden plans, asking that the trees have enough room to grow.

Kelce reportedly bought the lakefront home earlier this year.