Noah Kahan reacts to 'greatest' honour after 'Hunger Games' song release

Noah Kahan has now kicked off his biggest milestone which he has been waiting on, for years, and gotten nominated for a one of its kind award.

The 29-year-old musician has now been nominated for the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award, which he has been gushing over for years.

After the announcement, the Northern Attitude hitmaker took to X and wrote, "I finally did it. After 10 years of tireless effort. Long flights, hundreds of hours in the studio. I did it. I’m nominated for a Nick kids choice award. I’m finally gonna get slimed. I can feel it dripping down my scalp and into my eyes and nostrils. It tastes.. like freedom."

READ MORE: Noah Kahan delivers first ever performance of 'Draw You Out' amid hype

Fans flocked to the comments and congratulated the singer, writing, "Really hope you don't get slimed bro we need you."

Another added, "The concept of not attending the VMAs, American Music Awards or the People’s Choice Awards two years in a row but attending the Nickelodeon kids choice awards upon first nomination."

A third chimed in, "Every time I see a tweet of yours I just know it’s gonna be the next funniest thing I’ve heard. So excited for you that’s all our generation ever dreamed of as kids is getting slimed!!!!!!!"

Quoting Kahan's lyrics to Stick Season, someone joked, "Now I love Kids' Choice but it's the season of the slick..." and "Genuinely so proud one of my favorite artist gets to live out the highest honor my young self watched every year. Go get your slime," wrote another.

READ MORE: Noah Kahan evokes overwhelming response on 'Draw You Out' upon release