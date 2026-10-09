Columbus Day 2026: What’s open and closed on Monday, October 12

Monday, October 12, 2026, marks Columbus Day, a federal holiday also observed in many places as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Because it is an official U.S. federal holiday, government offices and several services will be closed, while most retailers and private businesses will remain open.

What’s closed

All federal government offices and federal courts are closed, and federal workers have a paid day off.

The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver regular mail or packages, and post offices will be closed, though some Priority Mail Express service may still run.

Most banks will also be closed because the Federal Reserve observes the holiday; Bank of America and Wells Fargo branches will shut their doors, but ATMs and online banking remain available.

Many state and local offices, including DMVs and municipal buildings, may also be closed depending on local policy.

What’s Open

Major retailers such as Walmart, Target, Costco, and Sam’s Club will stay open, along with grocery stores and pharmacies like Kroger, Safeway, CVS, and Walgreens.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will operate normally, though U.S. bond markets will close.

UPS and FedEx will provide regular pickup and delivery services, though some delays are possible. Most public schools and libraries will also remain open, though schedules vary by district.

Officials recommend checking local hours before running errands, as state, city, and store policies can differ.