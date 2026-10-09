Tom Cruise, Ben Affleck fail to deliver hits Hollywood expected

Tom Cruise and Ben Affleck are facing very tough time as their latest movies struggle to get the response they may have hoped for.



While Cruise’s Digger faced a slow start in cinemas, Affleck’s Animals has also failed to win over many critics.

Cruise’s Digger opened in cinemas on October 2 but the film did not bring in much money during its first weekend.

It earned around like $8 million in the United States and Canada despite having a reported budget of about $125 million.

This put the film in really difficult position as it will need to earn much more money to cover its costs.

The movie, however, is about a wealthy oil tycoon who tries to save the world from a disaster linked to his own actions.

READ MORE: Ben Affleck hit with major career blow after Netflix debut

Although Cruise is known for bringing big audiences to cinemas, this time the film has struggled to make the kind of start that would give it a strong run.

Things have not been easy for Affleck’s Animals as well as the thriller arrived on Netflix and in some cinemas on October 9.

It, moreover, tells the story of parents who are left desperate after their son is kidnapped and they must find a way to get him back.

Critics have raised concerns about the film’s story, but Netflix has not shared its viewing figures yet.

So, while both films have faced problems, it is still too early to say how audiences will respond to Animals.