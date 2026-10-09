Arne Slot lands first job four months after Liverpool exit: What he's up to?

Former Liverpool manager Arne Slot is back in football four months after leaving the club but this time he’s not in the dugout.

The Dutchman has signed up for UEFA's Technical Observer Group for the 2026-27 season, his first official engagement since he left Anfield in May 2026.

The 48-year-old football manager will now watch and analyse games in UEFA competitions, such as the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. His role will be to analyse tactical developments, coach development and individual performances before providing analysis for reports shared across the European football community.

It also means he'll be able to study his former club quite closely.

Liverpool are playing in the Champions League this season, so Slot could be judging games that he was coaching just a few months ago.

The UEFA role is quite different to the day-to-day grind of running a club, but it keeps him in the game at the highest level, while he waits for the right opportunity to coach again.

He's not the only name that's familiar on the panel.

Other former Liverpool managers Rafa Benitez and Roy Hodgson are also involved alongside ex-England manager Gareth Southgate, Sean Dyche and former Liverpool goalkeeper David James.

Technical observers use video and statistics to detect the way teams are playing, the tactical concepts that are developing and the evolution of European football. The may also play a role in selection of the Man of the Match during competitions.

Since Liverpool released him on 30th May, Slot has been away from the spotlight.

He joined the club in 2024 and won the Premier League title in his debut season, but Liverpool came fifth in the following season and the club decided to change the leadership.

He was later rumoured to be in negotiations for the Netherlands national team role, but Slot stated that it was not a serious consideration.

He also stated that, at this stage of his career, he still views himself as a club manager and not a national team coach.

“At this level of my career, I'd like to be on the training field with my players every day,” said Slot to Voetbal International.