 
Geo News

Public execution in US: Last hanging in 1936, first livestream in 2026?

Public executions in the U.S. were ended in the 1930s

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 09, 2026

Public execution in US: Last hanging in 1936, first livestream in 2026?
Public execution in US: Last hanging in 1936, first livestream in 2026?

Public executions in the United States ended nearly a century ago, with the last widely recognised public hanging taking place in 1936.

But in October 2026, the U.S. government announced a major break from modern practice.

Former U.S. Army Major Nidal Malik Hasan, convicted of killing 13 people and wounding 32 others in the 2009 mass shooting at Fort Hood, Texas, is scheduled to be executed by firing squad on December 3, 2026, at Fort Hood.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that the execution will be livestreamed to the public.

Throughout the 18th and 19th centuries, public executions were common community spectacles, often accompanied by sermons, large crowds, and speeches from the condemned. Parents and teachers sometimes brought children to teach them a lesson.

States steadily abandoned the practice by the mid-to-late 1930s due to growing concerns over disorder, botched hangings, and carnival-like atmospheres.

Rainey Bethea, hanged in Owensboro, Kentucky, in 1926, is widely considered to be the last official public execution in the U.S. Roscoe “Red” Jackson was hanged in Missouri in 1937, marking another final instance before states mandated private executions inside prison walls.

The closest modern parallel came in 2001, when Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh was executed at a federal prison in Indiana, with victims allowed to watch via closed-circuit television. 

If Hasan’s execution proceeds as announced, it would be the first public execution in the United States in nearly 90 years. 

Make us preferred on Google
Mike Dikta cause of death: Here's everything to know
Mike Dikta cause of death: Here's everything to know
Manchester Airport flight cancellation and delays today: Full list of affected services
Manchester Airport flight cancellation and delays today: Full list of affected services
Margaret Hamilton, who helped NASA's Apollo land on Moon, dies at 90
Margaret Hamilton, who helped NASA's Apollo land on Moon, dies at 90
Arne Slot lands first job four months after Liverpool exit: What he's up to?
Arne Slot lands first job four months after Liverpool exit: What he's up to?
61-year-old grandmother holds a plank for five hours in new World Record video
61-year-old grandmother holds a plank for five hours in new World Record
Columbus Day 2026: What's open and closed on Monday, October 12
Columbus Day 2026: What's open and closed on Monday, October 12
Aleppo's Great Umayyad Mosque reopens after war damage restoration video
Aleppo's Great Umayyad Mosque reopens after war damage restoration
Chicago Marathon weekend: Road closures, start times, and weather forecast
Chicago Marathon weekend: Road closures, start times, and weather forecast