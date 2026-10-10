Kelsey Parker shares heartbreaking reminder after losing baby son Phoenix

Kelsey endured two devastating losses, first losing her husband and then her son being stillborn at 39 weeks

Kelsey Parker has penned an emotional post about her baby son Phoenix on Friday, marking a year since his death.

Kelsey is already mother to Aurelia, six, and son Bodhi, four, whom she shared with her late husband, Tom Parker.

The singer died aged 33 to an inoperable brain tumour in 2022.

READ MORE: Kelsey Parker reveals heartfelt feelings after birth of baby girl River

Kelsey found love again with her partner, Will Lindsay, but the couple suffered another devastating loss when their son, Phoenix, was stillborn at 39 weeks in June 2025.

Marking a year since her son's death, Kelsey penned: 'A year ago, I gave birth to my son Phoenix at home. When he entered this world, he had already left it.

'I will carry that for the rest of my life. But there's another part of that day I still can't come to terms with. What happened afterwards.

'I had just given birth. I had just lost my baby. And on the worst day of my life, I was made to feel like I'd done something wrong. Like I needed to explain myself. I think about those hours all the time.

'What breaks my heart even more is knowing that somewhere, right now, another mum is going through exactly the same thing. That is why I will never stop talking about Phoenix. Losing a baby is devastating enough. No parent should then have to fight to be treated with dignity, kindness and compassion.

'To every professional who meets a family in those first hours: your words and your actions stay with us forever. Please choose them with care. This Baby Loss Awareness Week, I'm using my voice for the families who haven't yet found theirs.'

After enduring two devastating losses, first losing her husband and then her son being stillborn at 39 weeks, Kelsey and her partner, Will Lindsay, welcomed a baby girl named River.

READ MORE: Kelsey Parker introduces newborn daughter River in sweet announcement