Kelsey Parker says she 'deeply misses' son Phoenix amid new pregnancy

Tom’s wife shared pregnancy news after reflecting on the heartbreak of Phoenix's stillbirth earlier this month

Kelsey Parker has shared her true feelings about grief as the first anniversary of her son's death approaches.

The 36-year-old influencer marked a year since the loss of her stillbirth son, Phoenix.

Father's Day is also a poignant date for Kelsey and her children, Aurelia, six, and Bodhi, four, as their father, Tom, passed away from brain cancer on March 30, 2022 at the age of 33.

Kelsey spoke of how she 'deeply misses' her son, but 'feels excited for this next chapter' as she is expecting a 'rainbow baby' with her partner, Will Lindsay.

The couple announced the news last month and described it as a 'gift from heaven' following the tragic losses within the family.

Kelsey wrote: 'I've been really quiet on here the last couple of days. Truthfully, I’ve been working a lot, trying to keep busy and just processing the fact that Sunday is a big day.

'It’s Phoenix’s first anniversary and it’s Father’s Day too.

'Grief is a strange thing. Some days you can keep going and stay busy, and other days it all catches up with you.

'I’m learning that both things can exist at once. I can feel excited about this next chapter of life, be grateful for everything I have, and still deeply miss my little boy and wish things had been different.

'If you’re navigating grief, anniversaries or simply carrying something heavy right now, please know you’re not alone.

'As always… stop waiting, start living. But also, give yourself permission to feel it all.'

The pregnancy reveal video Kelsey posted over the weekend opened with Will's hand over Kelsey’s and her two daughters as the last little pair of hands revealed a photo of the new sonogram.

Tom’s wife shared pregnancy news after reflecting on the heartbreak of Phoenix's stillbirth earlier this month.