Florence Pugh breaks her privacy rule with Finn Cole romance

Florence Pugh and Finn Cole have kept their romance relatively private, but they’ve just given fans a rare look at their relationship — together on the red carpet.

The actors made their official red carpet debut as a couple on Friday, October 9, at the world premiere of In the Shadows during the 70th BFI London Film Festival.

Pugh, 30, turned heads in a lavender-and-silver corseted gown from Wiederhoeft’s Spring 2027 collection, complete with sparkling details and statement jewelry. Cole, also 30, kept things classic in a black suit, blue striped shirt and black tie.

The premiere marked a major public moment for the pair, who have been linked for some time.

Pugh first revealed she was dating someone new in an October 2024 interview with British Vogue. She later shared a photo with Cole on Instagram in March.

Speaking to Vanity Fair for its October 2026 cover story, the Dune star explained why she wants to protect parts of their relationship without hiding it altogether.

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“I don’t want to be a secret, but I also don’t want everything to be divulged,” said Pugh.

“The important thing is that we’re happy, and I feel solid and safe and sturdy. And that’s worth its weight in gold in our lives.”

She also revealed that she had asked Cole whether he might appear in the interview.

“I actually asked him, ‘I wonder if you’re going to come up (in the interview)?’ He said, ‘Well, shall I pop by?’”

Cole stars in In the Shadows, inspired by the life of Ramla Ali, Britain’s first female Muslim boxing champion.

Meanwhile, Pugh has East of Eden and Dune: Part Three on her screen schedule, and is set to lead the adaptation of The Midnight Library.