Mia Goth's viral Instagram post raises questions after filing for divorce

Mia Goth is trending over a pointed message about an ex — but there’s one problem: the actress didn’t post it.

A verified Instagram account carrying the name Mia Goth | Fan Page went viral after sharing a selfie of the Pearl star wearing a white T-shirt that read, “My ex is my biggest fan.”

The timing raised eyebrows. The post appeared just days after Goth filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing July 28, 2025, as their date of separation.

But before anyone reads the shirt as a message from Goth herself, her representative has cleared up the confusion.

“Mia Goth is not active on any social media accounts, including Instagram,” her rep said in a statement to JustJared.com.

Read More: Why is Mia Goth divorcing Shia LaBeouf? New details emerge from court docs

The account has more than one million followers and counts several celebrities among them, including Elle and Dakota Fanning, Rosalía, Dove Cameron, Lana Del Rey and Rachel Sennott.

Its verification badge may look convincing, but it doesn’t make the page the actress’s official account.

The image also appears to be AI-generated, meaning the viral shirt message shouldn’t be treated as Goth’s own statement.

Goth, 32, and LaBeouf, 40, married in 2016 and welcomed their daughter, Isabel, in 2022. Their relationship has attracted public attention for years, and news of their separation emerged earlier this year.

For now, the viral photo offers no reliable insight into what Goth thinks about her ex — despite the internet seemingly being ready to interpret every word on that T-shirt.