Why is Mia Goth divorcing Shia LaBeouf? New details emerge from court docs

Mia Goth has officially filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf after a decade of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

The 32-year-old “Pearl” actress filed the documents Tuesday night, October 6, in Los Angeles, listing their date of separation as July 28, 2025, as per court records obtained by TMZ.

Goth is asking for primary legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old daughter, Isabel.

She is also requesting to terminate the court’s ability to grant either party spousal support. The filing comes after Page Six exclusively reported in February that the former couple had been separated for nearly a year but kept the split under wraps.

An insider said LaBeouf moved to New Orleans after the breakup to be closer to family.

The same month, he was arrested after a drunken brawl during Mardi Gras. He later pleaded guilty to misdemeanour battery charges. In March, LaBeouf opened up about the split, admitting he “failed” his marriage.

He said: “We were deeply unhappy. I made a lot of mistakes early on before we tried to have a baby. I had violated trust in a big, big way.”

The pair met on the set of “Nymphomaniac: Vol. II” in 2012, married in 2016, and welcomed Isabel in 2022.