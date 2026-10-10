Meghan Markle puts down roots for next stage in UK with powerful move

Meghan Markle appears to have put her plan in action as she establishes a strong base on British soil, while the saga with the royal family continues in the background.

The Duchess of Sussex was recently seen meeting up with Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai at an upscale dine-in place. The afternoon seemed to have gone well given the high-spirits of the two leaving the establishment.

It is believed that it was a “deliberate” move made by the As Ever founder, who was rumoured to be making her return to acting with her UK move.

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“Meghan could have gone to a hundred restaurants without being photographed,” an insider told Rob Shuter. “She chose Claridge’s because she wanted to be seen. This was deliberate.”

They explained that if Meghan wanted to send a message, she would be very specific.

“If Meghan wanted to get back into movies, she would have arranged to be photographed with a powerful director. If she wanted fashion credibility, she’d be having lunch with a major designer,” they shared.

“She chose Malala because she wants to be taken seriously as a humanitarian.”

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The Duchess is reportedly looking for her “Diana moment” with a “cause so powerful that people stop talking about the drama and start talking about her impact”.

This is not the first time Meghan and Malala have connected. Harry and Meghan had joined Malala in 2020 for a high-profile virtual conversation marking International Day of the Girl.