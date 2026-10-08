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Meghan Markle's £28,000 Mayfair outfit steals attention with one jaw-dropping detail

Meghan Markle and Malala Yousafzai unite for low-key London outing

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Web Desk
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Published October 08, 2026

Meghan Markles £28,000 Mayfair outfit steals attention with one jaw-dropping detail

Meghan Markle and Malala Yousafzai made for an unexpected yet striking pairing when they met for lunch in Mayfair on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted enjoying an afternoon with the Nobel Peace Prize laureate on 7 October, bringing together two women known for using their platforms to champion causes close to their hearts.

The low-key outing took place away from the cameras, although a photograph from the meeting later surfaced on social media. 

In the image, Malala is seen with her back to the camera while Meghan looks down, dressed in a polished white ensemble with her hair swept away from her face.

According to The Daily Mail, the As Ever founder layered a camel-coloured Tove Studio coat over a Crew Company sweater, pairing the look with crisp white Ralph Lauren trousers and Yves Saint Laurent shoes.

She completed the outfit with a black Chanel handbag and a Logan Hollowell necklace, with the newspaper estimating the full ensemble at around $37,401.

Malala, who became the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate in 2014, has spent much of her adult life campaigning for girls’ access to education through the Malala Fund.

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