Islamabad student allegedly dies by suicide after losing millions in fake US university admission scam

People stand behind a crime scene tape. — AFP/File

Police say victim died by suicide due to distress.

Victim's father sold plot to pay for her admission.

Police conducting autopsy to find out cause of death.

ISLAMABAD: A student of the International Islamic University Islamabad, Laiba, allegedly died by suicide after finding out that the documents provided by an agent for admission to a US university were fake, police said on Saturday.

The victim's body was reportedly found hanging by the roadside in Islamabad’s G-10 sector, in the jurisdiction of Ramna police station.

According to police, the victim was distressed after discovering that the documents provided by the agent were fraudulent.

Laiba's family revealed that she had completed her BS degree from the International Islamic University with a gold medal and wanted to pursue further studies abroad.

The family further said that an immigration consultant had demanded Rs7 million to secure her admission to a US university.

Laiba’s father, who lived with his family in a rented flat and sold milk on a motorcycle, sold his plot and paid Rs2.1 million in cash to the agent, they added.

The family said Laiba’s mother’s jewellery was also deposited with a bank to arrange the remaining amount.

They said when Laiba had the admission documents checked, she discovered that all of them were fake.

She sent a final message to her maternal uncle, saying that: “Do not tell my father about the fraud committed against me. He will die.”

Police have expanded the scope of their investigation and are examining the case from different angles.

They said they had yet to receive Laiba’s post-mortem report, adding that the actual cause of death would be determined after the report was received.