Barbara Palvin shares heart-melting update with baby Sylvie

Barbara Palvin melted fans’ hearts with adorable new photos as she shares a life update.

The supermodel celebrated her first birthday since welcoming first baby, a daughter named Sylvie, with her beloved husband Dylan Sprouse.

One day after the Hungarian model and actress turned 33 on October 8, she posted two new photos of herself and her new born baby on Instagram.

READ MORE: Barbara Palvin rings in first birthday since becoming a mother

The new mother of one captioned the October 9 post, writing, “becoming an adult in middle-earth [potato emoji].”

In one photo, she gazed at baby Sylvie, whose name was first revealed by Dylan on his Wildmen podcast.

In the second photo, she looked straight into the camera with her beautiful blue eyes while gently cradling her baby.

The couple announced they welcomed a baby girl on September 28.

They hinted she was born three weeks earlier, seemingly on Labor Day, September 7, in the caption of their joint Instagram post.

READ MORE: Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse share first photo of their newborn daughter

“We took Labor Day literally this year,” the caption read.

The post included a photo of the trio with their backs to the camera, wearing Los Angeles Dodgers jerseys as they stood in front of the TV watching a game.