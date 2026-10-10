Michael Douglas confesses secret romance after 40 years

Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner kept fans guessing for decades.

Now, the Romancing the Stone co-stars’ long-denied romance has a very different ending — because Douglas says the rumours were true all along.

In his memoir One Helluva Ride, the two-time Oscar winner admits their chemistry went beyond the screen after they met while filming the 1984 adventure comedy.

“The official story went as follows: Yes, we confessed, we had amazing chemistry. Yes, we were both, as Kathleen said, “terrible flirts”, and yes, we were both tempted, but nothing ever happened between us. That was a lie.”

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Douglas, 82, recalled being instantly drawn to Turner, 72, describing how they went from friends and co-stars to lovers.

He was separated from his first wife, Diandra Luker, at the time, but the secret affair reportedly ended when she visited Mexico with their son Cameron and grew suspicious.

Douglas even recalled sneaking into Turner’s hotel room late at night — apparently, their on-screen adventure had a behind-the-scenes plot of its own.

Turner didn’t seem too shocked by the revelation. “Good heavens what a fuss about something 40 years ago! I love Michael and I look forward to enjoying the book.”

She previously admitted, “I think we might have been falling in love. But then Diandra flew down and made it clear that she did not consider Michael to be available.”

The pair remained friends, later reuniting for The War of the Roses and The Kominsky Method.

Meanwhile, Douglas has been married to Catherine Zeta-Jones since 2000, and says their relationship is going strong despite a brief separation in 2013.

He even recalled his first reaction to seeing her in The Mask of Zorro: “I had never fallen in love on a movie screen before. Until I saw Catherine.

"She was magic, in a way that went beyond beauty. And I was certain, as much as I had ever been about anything, that she was the one.”